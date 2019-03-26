Paradise Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child Drives Off Cliff

Posted 6:05 AM, March 26, 2019

PARADISE — A Paradise man who was set to go on trial for sexually assaulting a child killed himself.

Aaron Douglas Burrow was set to be in court Monday morning for the jury selection process.

A prosecutor was prepared to present evidence that included testimony from Burrow’s two victims, including a 9-year-old child, according to the Mendocino County District Attorney.

Instead, the DA reports sometime Sunday night or early Monday the 51-year-old took his own life.

Cal Fire reports Burrow drove his car off the side of a road in Butte County and into a canyon. With the help of a helicopter, firefighters and rescue crews pulled Burrow’s body out of the car Monday morning.

If convicted, Burrow would have been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

