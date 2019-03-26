Roseville Police Investigate Shooting Near Golfland Sunsplash

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night down the street from Golfland Sunsplash.

(Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Taylor Road at Roseville Parkway, according to the Roseville Police Department.

One shooting victim was found and sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Several others were hospitalized with various injuries.

Roseville and Citrus Heights police officers detained several people who ran from the scene. The police department believes they have all suspects in custody.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

