Roseville Police: Suspect Exposed Himself at Hobby Lobby

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police want victims of an indecent exposure suspect to come forward.

Around 11 a.m. March 18, the Roseville Police Department reports a male suspect exposed himself to several victims at the Hobby Lobby on Douglas Boulevard.

Investigators have been able to identify the suspect but are withholding his name until they can find someone who may have seen him at the time of the incident.

If you believe you may have been a victim you are asked to email Detective Marks at DMarks@roseville.ca.us.