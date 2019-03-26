Stockton’s Violence Prevention Office Meets after Deadly Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Six people were shot, five fatally, in three separate incidents over the weekend in Stockton, and city officials are trying to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"Today's meeting was already scheduled but could not be more important," Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said. "So today, we are working on solutions."

Stockton's Office of Violence Prevention held its quarterly meeting Tuesday. The meetings are a gathering of law enforcement, politicians, educators and clergy who come together to listen and offer solutions to gun violence.

Pastor Curtis Smith, of Faith in the Family, says he mostly attends the meetings to listen.

"We first must heal, have a conversation, make sure that everybody is doing OK," he said.

Part of that healing can include justice.

Investigators have not named any suspects in any of the three shootings. Police say the shooting on Finland Avenue that left three teenagers dead may have a gang component.

No motive has been released for the McDonald's drive-thru shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured, and the Volney Street shooting where a woman was killed.

"We're not certain a couple of them are unrelated, we just don’t believe so at this time. But we don't believe this is just random violence," Chief Jones said.

Regardless of the reason for the violence, city and community leaders are trying to ensure the response to prevention is deliberate.

"It's a journey, that's what I think of it," Pastor Smith said. "It's not a destination."