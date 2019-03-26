Tips for Mosquito Prevention This Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember to drain after the rain.

Dry sunny days coupled with stagnant water left behind from significant rain last winter make the perfect combination for mosquitoes to breed.

Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District said they are already seeing a significant amount of mosquitoes at the start of spring. It may be too early in the season to predict the severity of the mosquito season and the intensity of West Nile virus activity, but one element is certain, having more water can create more areas for mosquitoes to grow and multiply.

The District has also seen an increase in public service requests regarding aggressive day biting mosquitoes. These are mosquitoes that had been hibernating during the winter months and are now coming out for a blood meal.

This species of mosquito is only a seasonal nuisance and they do not pose a threat for West Nile virus.

Mosquito Prevention Tips:

DRAIN standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors.

DRESS appropriately be wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

DEFEND yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions.

DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition.

DISTRICT personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems. Call them at 1-800-429-1022 or visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net