Weekend Excursion Train Rides in Old Sac

Posted 11:19 AM, March 26, 2019, by

Gary is out in Old Sac taking a ride that'll be offered during the Historic Train rides offered by the California Railroad Museum.

Weekend excursion trains depart from the Central Pacific Railroad Freight Depot (on Front between J & K Streets) on-the-hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From July 6 through September 2, an adjusted summer schedule takes effect with trains running on-the-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (if summer temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher, trains may be cancelled for the remainder of that day).

