10-Year-Old Student Dies After Classroom Fight in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A fifth grade girl in South Carolina died from injuries she sustained in a fight at her elementary school.

WCSC reports the fight broke out in a classroom on Monday. School officials say administrators promptly ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school.

Raniya Wright, 10, was airlifted to MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston, which is about 50 miles from the school.

A spokesperson for Colleton County School District confirmed one student has been suspended.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were investigating an assault between two students but did not provide further details.

The school district announced on Wednesday that Wright died from her injuries. The coroner has not yet released the cause and manner of Wright’s death.

The school district posted this message on their Facebook page before they apparently suspended their account:

“We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time.”