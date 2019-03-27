2019 Concerts In The Park Lineup Revealed

SACRAMENTO — The Downtown Sacramento Partnership has revealed this year’s Concerts In The Park lineup.

The free, weekly outdoor concert series at Cesar Chavez Park kicks off May 3 and runs through July 26. Check out the lineup below:

MAY 3

Joy & Madness

Simple Creation

Heather Evans

DJ Eddie Z

MAY 10

Souls of Mischief

The Philharmonik

Basi Vibe

SOOSH*E

MAY 17

DREAMERS

Madi Sipes & The Painted Blue

Mastoids

DJ Eve

MAY 24

Emarosa

Wolf & Bear

A Foreign Affair

Dwellings

Emo Night Tour

MAY 31

Lyrics Born

Cities You Wish You Were From

Analog Us

John Hamilton

JUNE 7

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

Amber DeLaRosa

Flight Mongoose

Evan Inc.

JUNE 14

The Cripple Creek Bank

Ashley Barron

Amador Sons

Zack Lee

DJ Zephyr

JUNE 21

Smith & Thell

Island of Black & White

Occupy The Trees

DJ Lady Kate

JUNE 28

So Much Light

me&you

Animals In The Attic

Freature

DJ Epik

JULY 12

Arden Park Roots

Harris Rudman

Weirdoze

Robbie (HOF)

JULY 19

SHAED

Centersight

NYTVZN

FVME

JULY 26

Vista Kicks

ONOFF

For The Kids

A Summer Alive

DJ Nocturnal