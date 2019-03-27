2019 Concerts In The Park Lineup Revealed

SACRAMENTO — The Downtown Sacramento Partnership has revealed this year’s Concerts In The Park lineup.
The free, weekly outdoor concert series at Cesar Chavez Park kicks off May 3 and runs through July 26. Check out the lineup below:
MAY 3
Joy & Madness
Simple Creation
Heather Evans
DJ Eddie Z
MAY 10
Souls of Mischief
The Philharmonik
Basi Vibe
SOOSH*E
MAY 17
DREAMERS
Madi Sipes & The Painted Blue
Mastoids
DJ Eve
MAY 24
Emarosa
Wolf & Bear
A Foreign Affair
Dwellings
Emo Night Tour
MAY 31
Lyrics Born
Cities You Wish You Were From
Analog Us
John Hamilton
JUNE 7
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
Amber DeLaRosa
Flight Mongoose
Evan Inc.
JUNE 14
The Cripple Creek Bank
Ashley Barron
Amador Sons
Zack Lee
DJ Zephyr
JUNE 21
Smith & Thell
Island of Black & White
Occupy The Trees
DJ Lady Kate
JUNE 28
So Much Light
me&you
Animals In The Attic
Freature
DJ Epik
JULY 12
Arden Park Roots
Harris Rudman
Weirdoze
Robbie (HOF)
JULY 19
SHAED
Centersight
NYTVZN
FVME
JULY 26
Vista Kicks
ONOFF
For The Kids
A Summer Alive
DJ Nocturnal