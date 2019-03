Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- It may be spring, but it's still snowing in the Sierra.

Snow fell Wednesday around 6,500 feet and higher. In Soda Springs, the late March powder was a gift from above for people who think in the long-term.

"It's great it means the snow is going to last till late June or July, so it’s a nice long season," traveler Misuk Kang said.