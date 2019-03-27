New Spring Menu Items at Seasons 52

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the kitchen with Executive Chef Partner Jeff Mitchell getting a preview of Season 52's spring menu items.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The menu features four brand-new, exclusive entrees, including:

Wood-Grilled Sea Scallops – served with roasted asparagus and lemongrass wild rice pilaf

Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta – served with roasted asparagus and lemon vinaigrette

Wood-Grilled Bistro Steak – served with roasted asparagus, parsley potatoes and a red wine sauce

Brick-Oven Roasted Cornish Hen – served with roasted garlic broccolini, parsley potatoes and a shallot-herb jus