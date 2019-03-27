A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

New Spring Menu Items at Seasons 52

Posted 12:13 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, March 27, 2019

Pedro is in the kitchen with Executive Chef Partner Jeff Mitchell getting a preview of Season 52's spring menu items.

The menu features four brand-new, exclusive entrees, including:
Wood-Grilled Sea Scallops – served with roasted asparagus and lemongrass wild rice pilaf
Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta – served with roasted asparagus and lemon vinaigrette
Wood-Grilled Bistro Steak – served with roasted asparagus, parsley potatoes and a red wine sauce
Brick-Oven Roasted Cornish Hen – served with roasted garlic broccolini, parsley potatoes and a shallot-herb jus

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.