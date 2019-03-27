Person with Sword Fatally Shot by Police at Southern California Church of Scientology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A sword-wielding suspect was fatally shot and by police and two officers were struck by gunfire during an incident at a Church of Scientology in Southern California Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at the church around 3:30 p.m. at 315 Market St., Inglewood Police Lt. Neal Cochran told FOX40 sister station KTLA.

A man pulled up to the church in a white Bentley and entered with what police described as samurai sword then began making a scene, officials said.

Police were called and there was a confrontation with the suspect in the lobby, police said.

The suspect was struck in the head by gunfire and the officers were shot, one in the hand and one in the arm.

It is unclear how the officers were shot and police are working to determine if the suspect was also armed with a gun.

The person, described only as an Asian male, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Both officers and the suspect were taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Several police vehicles responded to the scene outside of the church, aerial video showed.

The suspect's Bentley remained at the scene.

Later, Lt. Oscar Mejia said investigators were combing the scene for evidence and were reviewing video connected to the incident.

A woman read text messages from her friend who was inside the church at the time of the shooting. The witness described the suspect as a "weird guy" who was "acting crazy."

Detectives are now trying to determine why the man went to the church and whether he knew anyone there, Mejia said.

Investigators said they were speaking with more than five witnesses.