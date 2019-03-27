Retired Foresthill Firefighter Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Acts with a Child

Rowena Shaddox will have a full report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

FORESTHILL — The Placer County Sheriff’s Crimes Against Persons unit arrested a retired firefighter Tuesday at his Foresthill home.

Gerald Fogel, 57, was booked at the Contra Costa County Jail on 10 counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under 14 years old. He remains behind bars in lieu of a $1 million bail.

FOX40 went to his neighborhood and knocked on his front door but no one appeared to be home. Neighbors also did not want to talk about Fogel, saying that it was an ugly situation that happened many years ago.

Fogel worked for the Fremont Fire Department for 28 years before joining the Foresthill Fire Department in August of 2014. He was assigned to Fire Station 90, which has since closed.

FOX40 spoke with Keith, a longtime resident, retired firefighter and paramedic who worked for Foresthill Fire for more than three decades before retiring two and a half years ago.

Keith worked alongside Fogel and said their close-knit crew found him quirky and hard to get along with.

“Gerry really didn’t fit in. A lot of guys would change shifts to not work with him,” Keith told FOX40.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office told FOX40 the alleged crime against a child occurred between 2000 and 2004, while Fogel worked for the Fremont Fire Department.

The victim, a minor at the time, filed a report a few weeks ago, which initiated the investigation.

“Feel sorry for the victim. My heart goes out to the victim,” Keith said.

Fogel stopped working with the Foresthill Fire Department in November 2016 when Keith said he was “dismissed.” It’s not clear exactly why Fogel was let go.