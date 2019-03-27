Runoff Elections Set in 2 California State Senate Districts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters in two California Senate districts will head back to the polls in June to fill vacancies created by last fall’s election.

Special primary elections on Tuesday set up June 4 runoffs to replace Democrat Ricardo Lara, who was elected insurance commissioner, and Republican Ted Gaines, who now sits on the Board of Equalization.

Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley and Democrat Silke Pflueger are clustered near the top in Gaines’ old district, which stretches from Oregon to Lake Tahoe.

The top two vote-getters will advance, regardless of party, because no one captured the majority needed to win the seat outright.

Long Beach City Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez is heavily favored to win Lara’s old seat in heavily Democratic southeast Los Angeles County. She will likely face Republican Jack Guerrero.