Several City Leaders Seek Restraining Order Against Man who Disrupted Sacramento Meetings

SACRAMENTO -- Three weeks ago, a man was seen inside council chambers at Sacramento City Hall leaping onto lecterns and hurling profanity-laced insults at the council members.

It was the first meeting since District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert determined no charges would be filed against the officers who shot an unarmed Stephon Clark to death.

Everyone expected emotions to run high but at least three council members say in new court filings that what happened made them feel "anxious, fearful and threatened."

That's why Vice Mayor Eric Guerra, City Manager Howard Chan, security guard Myisha Patterson and council members Jay Schenirer and Jeff Harris have all filed declarations supporting a city restraining order against the man, identified as Alexander Clark.

Their accounts cite four meetings over the last year in which they claim Clark has hinted at general harm he'd commit against those on the dais.

In her filing, Patterson, a manager for Securitas, said she heard him scream that "he was not afraid to kill cops."

Guerra said Alexander Clark's statement of, "If it was up to me, all y'all (expletive) would be dead," was a death threat toward him last April 19.

Eight days later, Alexander Clark hijacked a district attorney candidates' forum and told the crowd there he was Stephon Clark's cousin, which he is not. He also claims to be related to Jamar Clark, who was killed by Minneapolis police in 2015.

Despite a year-long presence at public meetings around Sacramento, public records searches show no local address for Alexander Clark. They do however indicate he's been arrested for robbery in Sacramento County and other charges out of state.

Council members in the filings either did not respond or refused direct comment about this situation.

The city manager's media and communications manager, Tim Swanson, offered a statement, which reads in part:

" ... Sacramento takes its obligation to public safety very seriously and strongly supports the right of all employees to work in a safe environment, one that is free from threats of violence."