Social Media Helps Tracy Woman Reunite Lost Ashes with Loved Ones

TRACY -- A Tracy woman is being praised on social media after she used a Facebook post to help reunite a woman’s lost remains with family members.

On Wednesday, Corinna Morales held a box with the remains of a woman she found by a dumpster outside a vacant Stockton home.

"There was this black box on the floor and I happened to nudge it with my foot, and I felt that it was heavy," Morales recalled.

Morales was checking out homes to rent on Florida Avenue in Stockton Monday when she stumbled upon a dumpster outside an abandoned home.

"I picked it up, flipped it over and it said her name," Morales told FOX40.

Listed on the box was the name Mary Ann Downing, along with the name of a Lodi crematory.

She said she contacted the crematory but didn't have any luck. Then she contacted the Stockton Police Department before posting about what she found online.

"In the meantime, I put it on social media and social media did wonders," she said.

After dozens of shares, Morales was finally able to locate the woman’s daughters.

"You never know, things work in mysterious ways," Morales said. "My feet brought me there for a reason."

Thanks to Morales and social media, the woman’s remains are now back with her family.

"This was my reason, it was to get her home to the rightful place," Morales said.