Teacher Takes Photo of Man Allegedly ‘Fondling’ Himself Near Arden-Arcade School

ARDEN-ARCADE — An Arden-Arcade preschool teacher says she took a picture of a man while he was “fondling himself” near her school Tuesday.

Jessica Marie Hancock says her students were outside playing at the school in the area of Fulton and El Camino avenues when the man stood behind some nearby bushes then began touching himself with his pants down.

“This guy didn’t even care that he was caught and continued to flaunt around with his pants down in front of my preschool (luckily we got all children inside before they saw anything),” Hancock wrote on Facebook.

Hancock wrote that some parents helped her confront the man and then she dialed 911.

Deputies were unable to get to the school before the man left.

Hancock says she saw the man again Wednesday morning in front of the school and called the police.

Later, around 4:30 p.m., she claims another woman spotted the man walking down nearby Watt Avenue around 4:30 p.m. She was allegedly told officers could not intervene and take the man into custody “unless he was at the place where the original occurrence happened.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department issued a response to Hancock’s comments about the deputies’ delayed response time. He told FOX40 there was a stabbing in North Sacramento around the same time Tuesday, which prompted a large response from the department.