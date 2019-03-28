2 Injured in Head-On Crash Involving SacRT Truck

SACRAMENTO — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a Regional Transit vehicle in East Del Paso Heights.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Winters Street near North Avenue.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District tells FOX40 their truck was pushed into another vehicle after it was hit.

What appears to be a head on collision on the 4000 Block of Winters Street at 3:44PM had 2 patients( 1 critical), transported to local area hospitals. At least one of the patients required extrication to be removed from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/6MjP2RNTeW — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 28, 2019

An occupant in one of the vehicles became trapped after the crash and had to be rescued, according to the fire department.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition. On Thursday night, SacRT said the employee who was in the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Sacramento Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team was called to the scene of the crash after liquids from the vehicles spilled onto the roadway.