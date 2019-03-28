2 Injured in Head-On Crash Involving SacRT Truck

SACRAMENTO — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a Regional Transit vehicle in East Del Paso Heights.
The Sacramento Fire Department reports the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Winters Street near North Avenue.
The Sacramento Regional Transit District tells FOX40 their truck was pushed into another vehicle after it was hit.
An occupant in one of the vehicles became trapped after the crash and had to be rescued, according to the fire department.
One person was hospitalized in critical condition. On Thursday night, SacRT said the employee who was in the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Sacramento Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team was called to the scene of the crash after liquids from the vehicles spilled onto the roadway.