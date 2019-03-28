A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Adopt a Pet: Conlee

Posted 9:59 AM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37AM, March 28, 2019

Simone is in the studio getting to meet Conlee, a 1-year-old puppy in need of a home.

Name: Conlee
Age: 1 year 4 months
Breed: Pitbull/Boxer Mix
Sex: Female
Weight: 43 lbs

Housebroken
Participates in playgroups
Successfully lived with other dogs, has a “kennel-mate”
Silly, fun-loving, gentle, happy-go-lucky, total ham, life of the party
Medium Energy blend: needs play prior to relaxation
Loves cuddles and treats
Knows some commands like “sit” and is eager to learn
$25 adoption includes vaccines, spay and microchip

