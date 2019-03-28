Adopt a Pet: Conlee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio getting to meet Conlee, a 1-year-old puppy in need of a home.

Name: Conlee

Age: 1 year 4 months

Breed: Pitbull/Boxer Mix

Sex: Female

Weight: 43 lbs

Housebroken

Participates in playgroups

Successfully lived with other dogs, has a “kennel-mate”

Silly, fun-loving, gentle, happy-go-lucky, total ham, life of the party

Medium Energy blend: needs play prior to relaxation

Loves cuddles and treats

Knows some commands like “sit” and is eager to learn

$25 adoption includes vaccines, spay and microchip