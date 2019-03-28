A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

DEA Looking for Contractor to Burn 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana Per Hour

Posted 2:19 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, March 28, 2019

HOUSTON — The Drug Enforcement Agency needs to clear its evidence vaults of marijuana that is no longer needed for evidentiary purposes, and they’re looking for a contractor in Texas that can incinerate a very high volume of pot.

According to a document outlining the DEA’s requirements, the incineration provider must be able to process at least 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour, for eight hours a day.

The contractor must be able to accept tightly-compressed bricks or bales of pot in packages weighing up to 200 pounds each.

“The incinerator facility shall have a secured fence around it. The facility fencing should exceed a height to ensure prevention by the public from viewing the incineration process,” the document states.

The DEA would monitor the incineration process via closed-circuit cameras and require annual drug tests for all of the incineration facility’s employees.

The DEA sent the following statement to KHOU in response to apparent inquiries from eager volunteers:

“Although we appreciate local citizens’ willingness to offer their help, this is a complicated, large-scale government contract we’re required by law to bid every few years, and there are usually only a handful of companies with the necessary facilities and resources to help us dispose of this material. While it makes for an interesting headline, the truth is far more prosaic – our agents working across the Houston Division make a huge number of great cases, and as a result, we seize a tremendous amount of illegal drugs. Arranging for the safe and effective destruction of these drugs is just part of the job.”

