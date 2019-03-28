Forest Service Firefighter from Yuba City Dies in Texas Helicopter Crash

VALLEJO — A Yuba City man died Wednesday in a helicopter crash in Texas.

Tahoe National Forest helitack captain and firefighter Daniel Laird was helping with a prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest in Montgomery County when the helicopter crashed, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Two other crew members were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old had been with the Forest Service for 23 years and leaves behind a wife and daughter. A statement posted on the Facebook page Wildfire Women says Laird was originally from Graeagle.

“He was extremely knowledgeable about his craft and loved his job,” wrote Forest Service regional forester Randy Moore. “He had an infectious smile, natural physical talent, and his greatest love of all was his family.”

The Forest Service says the crash is under investigation.