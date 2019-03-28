Health Officials Discuss Northern California Measles Cases

SACRAMENTO — Confirmed Measles cases in California have more than doubled in the last week, according to the state health department.

Almost all of the new cases were from the greater Sacramento region.

“This year, so far, is looking like a very bad year,” Sutter Medical Center Infectious Disease Director Dr. Brett Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the potential severity of measles means people should take it seriously. When asked if parents should intentionally expose children to buildup immunity as is sometimes done with chicken pox he said there’s a chance it could be fatal.

“It can be more severe than chicken pox,” he said. “One to two out of every thousand will die.”

In California, there are 16 confirmed cases, nine of which are within a two-hour drive from Sacramento. Three cases are in Placer County and seven more related cases across Butte, Calaveras, Shasta and Tehama counties.

Another possible case was reported later Thursday in Stanislaus County.

Some local health departments will not say whether the infected have been vaccinated or not but at least three cases have been linked to unvaccinated people or people without documented vaccinations.

“The only people who should not be vaccinated are those who can’t have a live virus vaccine,” Lawrence said.

While basic hygiene is still advised, doctors warning that measles is highly infectious and can live in the air for two hours after an infected person has been there.

OPEN MAP IN FULL SCREEN BY CLICKING HERE