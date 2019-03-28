Retired Officer Helps Police Track Down Package Thief in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — A retired officer helped Elk Grove police apprehend a suspected porch pirate Wednesday.

The Elk Grove Police Department says the retiree spotted 39-year-old Brian Marshall taking packages from a home in the area of Jenny Lynn Way and Stathos Drive.

When Marshall got into an awaiting getaway vehicle with two others inside, the retired officer followed them and called 911.

The police department reports Marshall eventually threw the stolen packages from the vehicle.

At one point in the chase, Marshall left the vehicle and approached the retired officer with a knife. He got back into the vehicle when the retiree confronted him.

Responding Elk Grove officers were able to put a stop to the chase and take all three people into custody. Marshall was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a knife, theft and violating his probation.