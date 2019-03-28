Shocking Video Shows Mentally Ill Inmate Beaten in Auburn Jail

FOX40’s Doug Johnson will have a complete report tonight on FOX40 News at 5 & 6.

AUBURN — Shocking video of an inmate being beaten by Placer County sheriff’s deputies was released Thursday as a part of a $1.4 million class action lawsuit settlement between the sheriff’s office and more than 500 former inmates.

The video shows Beau Bangert, a mentally ill inmate suffering from an episode, being shoved into a small suicide watch cell. He is repeatedly punched and Tased by deputies.

“They decided that they were going to charge in there and they had a shield smashed him up against the wall and then pummeled him with fists and knees and elbows and left him bloody,” Bangert’s attorney, Mark Merin, told FOX40.

Bangert was then put in a restraining chair with his face covered in blood.

“And just left him there for some period of time without getting him medical attention,” Merin said.

Placer County sheriff’s spokesman Lieutenant Andrew Scott said in a video posted Thursday to the office’s Facebook page that the deputies’ actions troubling.

Bangert’s attorney Mark Merin says what happened to his client was the jumping off point for the class action lawsuit in which around 500 other inmates alleged similar mistreatment and misconduct.

“It was clear then that they had a big problem at the jail,” Merin said.

Merin’s clients all received part of a $1.4 million settlement with Placer County.

To ensure reforms, the court, Merin and the other plaintiff attorneys are now taking part in an audit of the county’s jail system.

As for Bangert, Merin says he is doing much better.