Vigil Puts Spotlight on Recent Violence in Stockton

STOCKTON — Dozens packed the inside of the Edison High School gym in Stockton Thursday, all hoping to put an end to recent violence.

Just last weekend, five people, including two siblings, were shot and killed in three separate Stockton shootings. Another person was left injured.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said the deadly weekend was unacceptable.

“There’s no excuse,” Tubbs said. “We have to address it and remind people that they are not alone and they’re not the only people who feel upset or angry or afraid.”

There have been nine homicides in the city since the beginning of the year.

“I ran for office when my cousin was killed here in Stockton, so I know first hand what it’s like to be angry and upset with the city,” the mayor said.

Beatriz Barajas with Madres Con Angeles lost her daughter back in 2016.

“We come here to support the family and continue to fight for them,” she said.

Now, she’s joining forces to make sure no mother has to experience the pain of losing a child.

“We want to stop the violence because they don’t kill only one person, they kill the family,” Barajas said.

The mayor said the city is working with the police department through a number of initiatives, including working to get guns off the streets, while continuing to unite the community through neighborhood outreach events.