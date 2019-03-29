Crash Involving Big Rig, Several Other Vehicles Delaying Traffic on Highway 99 in Pleasant Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-car crash on Highway 99 in Pleasant Grove.

The crash happened close to 6:25 a.m. Friday.

North and southbound lanes on Highway 99, at Sankey Road, were closed due to the crash.

All lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.

CHP said three cars were involved in the initial crash. One vehicle was on fire when an off-duty CHP, paramedic and citizen pulled the male driver out of the burning vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was hurt.

CHP also reported southbound lanes are closed due to a four-car pile up caused by drivers looking at the fire.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this crash scene.