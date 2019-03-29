A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Crash Involving Big Rig, Several Other Vehicles Delaying Traffic on Highway 99 in Pleasant Grove

Posted 7:29 AM, March 29, 2019, by

PLEASANT GROVE -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-car crash on Highway 99 in Pleasant Grove.

The crash happened close to 6:25 a.m. Friday.

North and southbound lanes on Highway 99, at Sankey Road, were closed due to the crash.

All lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.

CHP said three cars were involved in the initial crash. One vehicle was on fire when an off-duty CHP, paramedic and citizen pulled the male driver out of the burning vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was hurt.

CHP also reported southbound lanes are closed due to a four-car pile up caused by drivers looking at the fire.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this crash scene. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.