Former Folsom High Coaches Have Big Plans for Hornet Football

SAC STATE -- It's only the first week of spring practice and already Troy Taylor, Kris Richardson and the Hornets are bringing excitement back to Sac State football.

“We coach them in a way that they're not afraid to make mistakes. That they are always in attack-mode and they don't really care what the score is,” said Taylor, the Hornet’s head coach. “We're just putting our foot down on the pedal on all 3 phases of the game. On offense, defense and special teams.”

Together, Taylor and Richardson as co-head coaches turned Folsom High's program into one of the best in the state for more than a decade, out-scoring their opponents at an alarming rate; the plan is to duplicate that same blueprint with the Hornets.

“The nuts and bolts and the same stuff we did at Folsom, and the mentality of attacking on offense, keeping defenses on their heels and being really aggressive and attacking all areas of the field. All that stuff is the same,” Troy explained.

“Again, the bulk of what we're doing is what we did at Folsom. We had the success, coach Taylor had the success at Eastern Washington where they led the nation in total offense, and we have that same expectation here at Sac State,” Richardson, Hornets offensive line coach.

The two coach’s expertise has to be music to the ears of the players.

Many like running back Elijah Dotson, who played high school ball at Antelope, knew all too well the reputation Folsom had.

“I can see the similarities… the thing is, when they are here you want to play for them. They give you that want to actually go out there and play hard for them,” Dotson said.

“I'd say it's different for sure. The ideology around it is a lot different than what we are used to, but

I really like it, it's very quarterback friendly, said Kevin Thomson, Hornet quarterback.

Friendly not just for the players but the coaches too. The coaches say they're building on that success one day at a time.

“We've clicked as a coaching staff. We have similar personalities, Troy did a great job putting the coaching staff together,” Richardson said. “Like-minded guys, one vision you know and here we are three days in and we're all loving it.”

The Hornets actually have four more weeks of spring practice, then they'll come back the first week of August to get ready for their home and season opener at Hornet Stadium against Southern Oregon on August 31st.