Man Missing, Toddler Hospitalized after Water Rescue near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Three children were rescued from the Delta south of Isleton on Friday as crews continue to search for their father.

“We are searching the waterways for him right now. Our boats, along with several other agencies’ boats, are currently conducting a grid search utilizing sonar and other tools to try to locate the father,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sergeant Shaun Hampton said.

Officials say the kids and their father were in a boat when the CHP said they somehow all ended up in the water.

Two of the kids, ages 6 and 8, were able to make it back to the boat and called 911.

The youngest child, who is 2 years old, was flown to UC Davis Medical Center where he is said to be in critical condition.

Officials credit the toddler’s life vest for the quick save, but don’t believe the kids’ father was wearing one.

Hampton said the water is cold and moving quickly with lots of debris, which is a dangerous combination for a distressed swimmer.