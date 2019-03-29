A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

WATCH: Find Out What Makes Sac State Students Happy

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State University is going to have a professorship to study happiness and come up with ways to promote happiness on campus. Watch the video to hear what makes students happy and why some find the question, "what makes you happy," hard to answer.

