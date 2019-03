SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Emergency responders are at the scene of a water rescue in the Delta south of Isleton.

Mutual Aid, water rescue (on-going incident):

Brannan Island Rd. River Delta Fire District RVFD Engine 55, jet ski 55 & Chief 5500. Multiple patients pulled from the water. One patient critical condition and one still missing. pic.twitter.com/3hDVwGaMTj — Rio Vista Fire Dept (@RioVistaFDPIO) March 29, 2019

According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, multiple people have been pulled from the water.

One person was said to be in critical condition and one person was still missing, first responders said.

It was not immediately known what preceded the rescue.

This is a developing story.