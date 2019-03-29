Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Police haven’t released many details but say a homeless woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in Stockton.

People living at the homeless camps near the scene described what they saw and heard in the aftermath of that collision.

“I saw all these police out here, so I came to see what was going on,” said Gary Taplin.

Crime scene tape and police cars lined the intersection of Church and South Harrison streets.

“When I got down there, there was a woman lying motionless off the side of the road,” Taplin said.

Esther Garcia is one of dozens staying at a homeless camp set up beneath a bridge along Interstate 5, she is still in shock.

“These youngsters were racing down the road, hit the lady,” she said.

Taplin added that “some car went on the curb, jumped the sidewalk and hit the woman.”

Garcia says she doesn’t personally know the woman who died but says many living nearby describe her as an elderly woman who lived at the camp.

“She was older, a nice lady, just a good lady,” Garcia said.

Now, she says the community is mourning.

“Old people, they’re out here with just blankets and nothing else. It hurts, where’s their families at,” Garcia asked.

The victim’s identity is currently unknown, and police haven’t released any suspect information or if anyone is in custody at this time.