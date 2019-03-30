Family Desperate for Answers after Father Dies Swerving to Avoid Truck

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Holding a picture from a family trip to Maui, Keely Comparan remembers her dad, 59-year-old Saul Alan Davis, as she stands next to her mother, Debra.

“He was always that guy who reached out to you to see how he can help,” Debra Davis, Saul’s wife and Keely’s mother, told FOX40.

Saul’s family says he was supposed to pick up his niece Friday afternoon.

He never made it.

“We figured maybe he broke down, maybe he took a nap, or he forgot,” Comparan said.

That’s when Debra started driving down State Route 33.

“She actually came on the scene and that’s when we found out,” Comparan said.

CHP officials say they were called to what they call a “non-contact” hit and run at the intersection of State Cox Road and SR-33 just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

“It appears that someone came into his lane, and he swerved to get out of the way, hit the telephone pole and most likely died on impact,” Comparan said.

Officials released a photo of a white Chevrolet Tahoe with custom rims and a slight lift that they say left the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or the white truck is asked to contact the CHP.

“Maybe it was an accident, we don’t want to blame. We just want answers,” Debra said. “It doesn’t change the fact that I lost my husband.”

Now, flag sits at half staff in front of the family’s home as they plead for the person responsible to come forward.

“Just do the right thing,” Debra said.