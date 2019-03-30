Family, Friends Hold Out Hope after Father Disappears in Delta while Saving Baby Boy

ISLETON — Chong Yang says his brother-in-law, 41-year-old Moua Lo, took his three children on a family fishing trip in the Delta on Friday.

Lo’s 1-year-old son Marcus fell overboard, Yang says, and Lo jumped in after him as any parent would.

But nearly two days later, Lo still hasn’t been found as his baby boy remains hospitalized in critical condition.

As Lo’s family is holding out hope, they are preparing for the worst.

“We’ll truly miss him. My heart is just aching,” Yang said. “I know we lost a great man, someone so young. I don’t feel it’s his time to go yet.”

Friends and family of Lo gathered in Isleton for a candlelight vigil Saturday evening.

Lo was an avid fisherman and sports fan, those close to him say, who will be remembered for his loving spirit and caring heart.

“He would be the first person to give you his jacket if he sees that you’re in need. He would stop to help anybody,” Yang told FOX40.

Several agencies are searching miles of shoreline up and down the stream. Police say they have exhausted resources and it’s unclear when the search will resume.

“The family is really hurt. We’re not giving up,” Yang said. “We want to make sure we recover him and hopefully we’ll be able to get that done soon.”