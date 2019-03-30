Staff Sergeant Shares Memories of Training Astronaut Christina Koch at Beale Airforce Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Friday, Christina Koch was on a mission that was watched across the nation: changing batteries at the International Space Station, hundreds of miles away from Earth.

"She was the first astronaut I’ve ever gotten the chance to work with," Staff Sgt. Reginald Randolph said. "As well as put into the suit and do all the techniques and show her what it's like to be able to function in a suit."

Randolph worked with Koch when she was at Beale Airforce Base for training in 2016.

"Our U2 pilots go into space basically every single day, any given moment. So, here, we’re the only base that can conduct the training," Randolph explained.

A spacewalk is basically any time an astronaut leaves the space ship.

Koch's space walk, gained national attention because it was originally supposed to be the first all female spacewalk. However, NASA reported they had only one suit that would fit the female astronauts, so Koch made the journey with a male astronaut.

"Knowing that I had, a piece of, possibly to do with history -- at the time not even knowing, still kind of learning myself and learning how to do the job. I didn't know that she would have this impact today. But, it feels great," Randolph said.