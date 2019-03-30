Thousands Flock to Take In the Views at Daffodil Hill

VOLCANO — For many, opening day at Daffodil Hill in Amador County means spring is in full bloom.

“It’s a burst of blooming yellow,” visitor Nancy Coppage said. “It’s just gorgeous.”

Thousands of people traveled for miles, sat in traffic to find parking and waited in long lines all to get in, and visitors didn’t seem to mind.

“The drive was about an hour and a half and the wait was about an hour and a half but it is totally worth it. It is beautiful up here. It’s a beautiful day and we really enjoyed it very much,” Coppage said.

Cold and wet weather kept Daffodil Hill from opening last year. They saw everything from rain, hail and even snow that damaged the flower fields. Thankfully, that did not have a lasting impact this year.

“To see the flowers come out and spring is in the air and it makes you want to get out and garden and do all those wonderful family things,” visitor Fleta Herndon said.

Crowds of people made their way up Daffodil Hill’s dirt pathways surrounding by fields of yellow and white daffodils. Along the way, people stopped to take in the views, take selfies and take family photos on what visitors called a picture perfect day.

‘We heard about it for years and wanted to come and see it for ourselves,” Coppage said.

Daffodil Hill will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. It’s unknown how long the season will last with more rain in the forecast for early April.