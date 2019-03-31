× 2 Arrested after Child Reportedly Punched in Face, Left Duct-Taped to Chair Overnight

Iredell County, NC (WGHP ) — Two people have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was beaten and left duct-taped to a chair overnight, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials told WSOC they responded to a report of child abuse at a home on Peacock Hollar Road off Little Farm Road in Statesville on Wednesday.

The person who reported the alleged abuse had received text messages and images of a boy who was duct-taped to a chair in the home.

Investigators said they determined 71-year-old Frances Kay Campbell Miller held the boy’s hands behind his back while 20-year-old Dustin Webb Miller punched the child in the face. Deputies said the boy had an orbital fracture to his face.

Authorities said Frances Miller then duct-taped the child to a chair and left him there overnight.

Officials said she is the child’s guardian, and Dustin Miller is the boy’s brother.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with Dustin Miller outside the home and asked him about the allegations.

“A lot of people took this out of proportion, blown it. Nobody wanted my side of the story, so here I am. I love my brother. I guess we’ll find out once this all gets sorted out,” Dustin Miller said.

“Did you ever duct-tape him?” Faherty asked.

“No, I did not,” Dustin Miller replied.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services was called to the home and took temporary custody of the victim as well as other children living there.

Frances Miller is charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Dustin Miller is charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor simple assault.

They were booked into the Iredell County Detention Center and have since bonded out of jail.