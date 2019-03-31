Crash Sends Car into Downtown Sacramento Thai Restaurant

SACRAMENTO — A collision sent a vehicle into a downtown Sacramento restaurant Sunday morning, according to police.

The Sacramento Police Department reports around 9:45 a.m., two vehicles collided in the area of J and 12th streets.

One of the vehicles crashed into the entrance of Bangkok@12 Thai Restaurant. David Fitzsimons, who is a friend of the restaurant’s owner, told FOX40 the car ended up in the dining room.

“Our employees had just got to work and thank God they were in the kitchen at the time that the accident happened because when the car came through the window that you can see here it blew bricks 40 feet across the inside of the restaurant,” he said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Fitzsimons said no one inside the restaurant was hurt.

It is unknown what led to the collision.

Bangkok@12 will reopen Tuesday, according to Fitzsimons.