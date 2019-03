EL DORADO COUNTY — A single-engine plane crashed at the Placerville Airport Sunday.

El Dorado County sheriff’s Deputy McElroy reports the pilot was able to safely get out of the plane and was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Update on plane crash. Pilot and single occupant self extracted and is being transported to the hospital as a precaution. #edso — Deputy McElroy (@DeputyMcElroy) March 31, 2019

It is unknown what led to the crash.

