Double Homicide Investigation Underway in North Sacramento County

NORTH SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- The search is on for whoever shot and killed two men in north Sacramento County Saturday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Elkhorn and Andrea boulevards, close to a busy shopping center.

Investigators say it all started with some kind of argument involving the victims and at least one other person.

“We don’t know what that argument was about. We don’t have a motive just yet nor have we identified any suspects or suspect vehicles,” Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators are analyzing surveillance footage from businesses in the area and interviewing witnesses to try to get to the bottom of what happened.

Right now, investigators don’t know exactly who they’re looking for but they do say at least one shooter is still on the loose.

“We really want to ensure the community that they are safe. We don’t believe this was a random act. We don’t believe that somebody was just going around and shooting people," Hampton explained. "That’s not the case here. But we’re digging a little deeper, we’re not ruling anything out."

A bullet struck one employee’s car, going straight through into the trunk.

“In this world, all kind of stuff is happening. People dying every day,” Marquez Murphy said.

Some neighbors were just thankful they were far enough away to avoid being hit.

“I heard a lot of gunshots go off, a lot of them. It got real spunky out here,” Murphy said.

Murphy, who lives down the street, ran toward the gunshots just to make sure no one he knew was hurt.

“It could’ve been my family, whoever. I always be out here. I got a lot of family out here,” he said. “Pray for their families, that’s all I can say.”

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say they need more witnesses to come forward.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.