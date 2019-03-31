Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed in Shooting; 2 Others Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting outside the artist's store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot multiple times and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Times reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

Two additional male victims were also transported to a hospital and were in stable condition, police said.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description.

The rapper, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was a Los Angeles native whose debut studio album "Victory Lap" was nominated for a Grammy in 2019.

Before his nomination, the artist released several mixtapes starting in the mid-2000s, including his well-known mixtape "Crenshaw."

The artist was tied to Epic Records during the end of the 2000s but had recently partnered with Atlantic Records for the release of "Victory Lap," which reached Number Four on the Billboard 200, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

A man at the scene of the shooting who said he grew up with the rapper said the incident came as a shock and that he didn’t know who would want to hurt him.

“He was always doing good in the hood even before he made it in the music business,” the man said. “For him to be gunned down like this right now was just messed up.”

In a 2018 interview with the Times, the rapper said he grew up in "gang culture."

“We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it," Nipsey Hussle told the Times.

Just before the shooting at 2:52 p.m., the rapper tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

At the scene of the shooting, police were seen closing off the area as crowds gathered behind the yellow police tape, watching on as officers investigated the area.

No further information on the shooting was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.