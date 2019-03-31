Tuolumne County Community Rallies Behind Jail Corporal Battling Cancer

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on FOX40 News at 5 p.m.

SONORA — A fundraiser where people shaved their heads was held Sunday afternoon for a Tuolumne County jail corporal who is battling cancer.

The “Buzz Off” was organized by Keith and Shanda Schertz for their son Shane, who was recently diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“When I got the call from my son that his test results came back positive for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, I had to leave,” Shanda explained. “I had to go home and kinda have my meltdown and you know, we all did. We cried… but then we said ‘we’re not going to let this get us. We’re going to fight.’”

“We’re going to be positive for our son,” Keith added.

“We’re going to win. He’s going to beat cancer like so many other people have,” Shanda continued.

Shane is a married father of two and has been working as a county jail for the last nine years.

It’s a job Shane loves but can’t do for at least six months while he focuses on his battle with cancer.

Many people also bought matching shirts to help raise money and show their support for Shane.

“We wanted to show everybody that you know, Shane’s a warrior and we’re all behind him. Keith said. “Nobody fights this alone. No matter what type of cancer you have. You need support and you can see Shane’s got community support, family support and friends.”

His parents say cancer not only takes a physical and emotional toll but also a financial one.

“They have two small children. Life doesn’t stop. The bills keep rolling in,” Shanda stated.

The community and Shane’s work family at the sheriff’s office turned out in full force, with a line out the door — waiting to get their buzz cuts and pitch in.

Shane’s friend, Jared Richards, wanted to join in because he survived his own battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a teen.

“When I was losing my hair, my dad and my grandfather both, we did this together and my brother did too. So, it’s pretty cool,” Richards said.

The sound of clippers was constant as person after person shaved their heads for Shane.

“It shows him that we’re supporting him personally, not just financially. It shows him that we’re here for him and whatever he needs,” Richards expressed.

Shane’s parents say the whole family is grateful for the support.

“Tuolumne county is an amazing place. Friends, family, neighbors, this is what they do for each other. When there’s a need, they jump in; they don’t hesitate,” Shanda said.

If you would like to support the Schertz family, they’ve set up a fund through the Zelle-Pay app. Once you register, you can donate by entering the email: schertzfund@gmail.com.