Videos Show Doorbell Cameras Being Stolen from South Sacramento Homes

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A South Sacramento homeowner's Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a man walked up to her home and pried at the device, attempting to remove it.

It was the same image that many people living in the Parkway Estates neighborhood woke up to Sunday morning.

One homeowner, who did not want to be identified, didn’t realize her Ring device was stolen until a FOX40 reporter knocked on her door.

It was the second time someone has burglarized her home in a matter of days. She says someone stole a package filled with medical supplies left in front of her home.

It was all captured on her Ring device.

"It’s just the principle of it, you know. I’m dealing with enough with my kids and now I got to go turn around and deal with this again," she said.

At least five homeowners in the South Sacramento neighborhood posted on the Neighbors app that their Ring cameras were taken by a man captured in some of the surveillance videos.

In one video, the man is seen successfully getting away with a homeowner's Ring device.

"We’ve been here since 1985 and one car stereo stolen way back in the ’80s, but recently no problems," said Jay McDonald.

McDonald also owns a Ring device but said he was shocked to hear about the recent thefts.

"Really we don’t have that big of a problem here in the Parkway area that I’m aware of," he told FOX40.

Some homeowners said they were working to replace their stolen doorbell cameras.

McDonald had a warning for anyone who may be targeting their neighborhood.

"To be mindful of other people's property and be respectful."

If you have any information about the recent Ring thefts or know who the person in the surveillance video is, contact police.

Ring says customers whose cameras have been stolen can get them replaced for free.