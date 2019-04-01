Dangerous Search Resumes for Tow Truck That Plunged into Sacramento River; Married Couple Presumed Inside

FOX40’s Olivia DeGennaro will have continuing coverage through the morning on FOX40 News

SACRAMENTO — The dangerous search for a tow truck and married couple who plunged into the Sacramento River last week resumed early Monday.

Divers from a private professional group began searching around 6 a.m. near Highway 50.

Officials say the strong current of the river — about four knots at the surface but 7-8 knots below — jostled divers from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office despite wearing weighted belts, making the task too dangerous.

Shalvin and Roselyn Sharma, who owned and operated Justin’s Towing, disappeared nearly a week ago after their tow truck fell into the river from the Pioneer Bridge after colliding with a semitruck.

“It’s emotional, it’s emotional because they’re really good people,” Justin’s Towing employee Emilio told FOX40 last week. “They have a big heart. They’ll help anybody, you know. They might be in this river.”

Employees with a local tow truck company are worried sick. They say the owners, this husband & wife team, have been missing since last night. Their GPS shows the last place their truck went as Pioneer Bridge— the same place where a tow truck crashed & went into the river @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/hHgN5iO40t — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 27, 2019

Rescue crews found the tow truck roughly 30 feet underwater by using sonar equipment.

