Dangerous Search Resumes for Tow Truck That Plunged into Sacramento River; Married Couple Presumed Inside

SACRAMENTO — The dangerous search for a tow truck and married couple who plunged into the Sacramento River last week resumed early Monday.
Divers from a private professional group began searching around 6 a.m. near Highway 50.
Officials say the strong current of the river — about four knots at the surface but 7-8 knots below — jostled divers from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office despite wearing weighted belts, making the task too dangerous.
Shalvin and Roselyn Sharma, who owned and operated Justin’s Towing, disappeared nearly a week ago after their tow truck fell into the river from the Pioneer Bridge after colliding with a semitruck.
“It’s emotional, it’s emotional because they’re really good people,” Justin’s Towing employee Emilio told FOX40 last week. “They have a big heart. They’ll help anybody, you know. They might be in this river.”
Rescue crews found the tow truck roughly 30 feet underwater by using sonar equipment.
