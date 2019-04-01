FBI: Robber Targets Banks Across Sacramento Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FBI is investigating after a bank robber targeted four local banks.

During the robberies, which are believed to have begun in late November of last year, the man handed a note to a teller demanding money before taking the money and walking out.

Along with the FBI, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department, Davis, Dixon and Yuba City police departments are investigating the following robberies:

Nov. 23 at 1:55 p.m. at River City Bank, 239 East St., Davis

Nov. 27 at 2:05 p.m. at U.S. Bank, 903 Colusa Ave., Yuba City

Jan. 2 at 1:43 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 3:25 p.m. at U.S. Bank, 1020 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills

The man also tried to rob the Wells Fargo bank on 1235 Stratford Ave. on March 2.

According to the FBI, the man is 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and thin. He has brown hair and a thin, brown mustache.

During the robberies, he commonly wore a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, basketball shorts and black shoes.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reports a white sedan may be linked to the robberies.