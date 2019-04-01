Kamala Harris Makes Stop in Sacramento to Speak to California Union Members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris brought her message directly to union members in Sacramento Monday during her first presidential campaign stop to the capital city.

Harris, courting the labor vote, delivered a message focused on working-class families and bettering their lives in California.

"I think of this as being a moment in time that is requiring us each and collectively to look in a mirror and ask a question. That question being who are we? And I think what we all know is part of the answer to that question is we are better than this," Harris said.

Harris invoked her plan to close the teacher pay gap and provide an income tax credit for middle-income families.

The junior senator from California was invited to speak Monday by the state’s Labor Federation. The move to have her was not an endorsement but rather an audition for their support, according to CLF Communications Director Steve Smith.

"It’s moments like these where you have the candidates coming out, speaking directly with working people that we really value," Smith said. "That helps workers make a decision about who they want to support."

Harris’ speech to working people, however, came directly after a private fundraising event at the home of millionaire developer Angelo Tsakopoulos, the father of Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakas.

So while she is championing working families, Senator Harris is also courting major Democratic donors.

"Supporters, donors, whether she was talking to legislators, her message has been consistent across the board. 'We got to decide what kind of country we want to be, what kind of nation we want to strive for,'" said Democratic strategist Roger Salazar, who attended Monday's event.

Harris ended her speech much like a rally.

"The power will always be with the people! Always!"

This won't be the last we see of Harris. Expect more of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in our area. Since California's primary vote was moved up, it's now among the first grouping of states to vote.