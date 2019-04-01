Emergency Officials are Treating Multiple Patients at the Nipsey Hussle Memorial

At least 50 firefighters are treating multiple patients at the Nipsey Hussle memorial, the Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN.

Officials are currently trying to remove all patients to a safe location in order to transport them, the department said. It’s unknown how many people are injured.

Los Angeles police have responded to the memorial’s massive crowd with riot gear and batons and have formed at least two containment lines, as seen on a live signal from CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS.

In the live signal, there are people seen running and the dedicated memorial seems to be in disarray. Also in the live signal, people can be seen carrying others who appear to be injured; however, it is unknown what sort of injuries the persons sustained.

Emergency officials are seen working on at least two people on the ground. Of the two people on the ground, one was covered in a white sheet.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed Sunday in a Los Angeles shooting near a clothing store he owned, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Two others were injured in the shooting around 3:20 p.m.

In a tweet Monday night, the department said: “We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss.”

“We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area. Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil.”

Reports of shots fired at the memorial, “do not appear to be accurate,” the department said. However, there have been people injured.

The rapper’s last message on Twitter read: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Nipsey Hussle’s career

In 2010, Hussle, 33, whose birth name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, according to IMDb.com, founded the record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of “The Marathon,” the rapper’s fifth official mixtape. His 2013 “Crenshaw” release sold more than 1,000 copies each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.

He made moves outside the music industry, too. Last year he launched the first Marathon Clothing smart store at 3420 W. Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. He also owned The Marathon Agency, SC Commercial Ventures, Proud 2 Pay and All Money In No Money Out Records, according to Press Atlantic Records.

His Facebook page says Hussle was “a devout member of the Rolling Sixty Crips,” a national street gang that was founded in Los Angeles in the mid-1970s.

His page lists Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur as some of his influences.

Hussle was nominated for best rap album at this year’s Grammys, but lost to Cardi B.