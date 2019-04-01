Police Chase Ends in Davis after Stolen Van Crashes into Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- A police pursuit that started in West Sacramento ended in Davis Monday after the driver crashed into a bus.

Around 11 a.m., police tried to stop a van in West Sacramento. According to the Davis Police Department, the driver failed to stop and got onto nearby Interstate 80 headed toward Davis.

Police later learned the van had been stolen.

During the chase, the police department reports the van crashed into a guard rail on the interstate but kept driving.

Once the pursuit reached Davis, local officers took over. They eventually followed the van to Monarch Lane, where it crashed into the back of a transit bus.

The police department says the 48-year-old driver was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with moderate injuries. He will be taken to jail once released. His identity has not been reported.