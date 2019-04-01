A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Police Identify Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Killing Case

Posted 10:47 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, April 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is suspected of shooting Hussle Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

A news release states detectives suspect that Holder fled in a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was waiting in an adjacent alley. The car’s license plate is 7RJD742.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss updates in the investigation.

