ECHO SUMMIT — Highway 50 at Echo Summit might be closed through the rest of Monday because of a snow slide.

The road was cleared, but the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 50 will stay closed until weather conditions are safer.

One car was stuck in the snow, the sheriff’s office said, but it was able to be freed safely. No injuries were reported.

Highway 89 at Emerald Bay was also closed Monday afternoon due to a snow slide.