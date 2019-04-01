A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Two Teens Electrocuted While Rescuing Dog from Dixon Canal

DIXON — Two teenage boys died Monday after they were electrocuted while trying to rescue a dog from a canal in Dixon.

(Credit: CHP – Golden Gate Air Operations)

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the boys touched a nearby gate after they both walked into the canal to save the dog. That caused an electric current to travel through the water and both teens were electrocuted.

First responders found the boys in a nearby field, according to the CHP. It is unknown who pulled them from the water.

After crews attempted life-saving measures, the boys were transported to the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center where they both died.

The sheriff’s office reports the dog survived.

Solano County sheriff’s investigators are looking into the deadly incident. The teens’ identities have not been reported.

