A Chemical Plant Fire Near Houston Kills 1 Person and Forces a Lockdown

For the second time in three weeks, a Houston-area chemical plant has caught fire, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

At least one person was killed Tuesday at the KMCO plant in Crosby, Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

He said two other people “have been life-flighted in unknown condition.”

Preliminary information suggests isobutylene initally started the fire, Gonzalez tweeted.

All residents within a 1-mile radius of the plant have been ordered to shelter in place, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. But there does not appear to be hazardous chemicals in the air.

“We have not seen any detections at action levels,” said Matt Loesel, on-scene coordinator with the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The Crosby Independent School District has shut down heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at all of its campuses. “Teachers have sealed doors where possible as an additional safety precaution,” the district said.

The Galena Park Independent School District canceled all outdoor activities and shut down air and ventilation systems for the rest of the school day.

The KMCO plant is about 25 miles northeast of Deer Park, where an Intercontinental Terminals Co. facility caught fire and burned for several days last month.